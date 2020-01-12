Oman's new leader receives dignitaries 37 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:40s - Published Oman's new leader receives dignitaries Oman’s new sultan, Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, is officially receiving foreign dignitaries in his first full day as the country's new leader. 0

