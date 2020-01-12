Global  

Iran's only female Olympic medallist defects

Kimia Alizadeh, a bronze medallist at the 2016 Rio Olympics, wrote on social media that she had left Iran after growing tired of being used as a propaganda tool.

David Doyle reports.
Iran's only female olympic medallist says she has defected

Authorities would claim Taekwondo champion's success was down to her wearing face veil
Kimia Alizadeh, a bronze medallist at the 2016 Rio Olympics, wrote on social media that she had left Iran after growing tired of being used as a propaganda tool. David Doyle reports.

