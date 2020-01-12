Iran's only female Olympic medallist defects 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:06s - Published Iran's only female Olympic medallist defects Kimia Alizadeh, a bronze medallist at the 2016 Rio Olympics, wrote on social media that she had left Iran after growing tired of being used as a propaganda tool. David Doyle reports.

