YouTuber David Dobrik's App Hits 1 Million Downloads

YouTuber David Dobrik’s new smartphone app hit 1 million downloads in less than a month.

The app, David’s Disposable, mimics the experience of using a disposable camera.

According to Business Insider, not only does it look like a disposable photo, but they take time to “develop.” Users can only see photos after 9 a.m.

The next day and can also order prints of the photos.

David’s team said the app became popular because people can’t pretend to be perfect with these photos.
