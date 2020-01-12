Jeff Bezos: $1 million to Australian recovery

REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos announced in a Saturday evening Instagram post that the tech company will donate $1 million Australian dollars (or about $690, 000 USD) to help Australia recover from a series of bushfires that have ravaged the country in recent weeks.

The infernos have claimed over 25 million acres of Australian land, and killed nearly 1 billion animals since they began in late December, according to some estimates.