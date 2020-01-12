Global  

Annual TOBA MLK Leadership Breakfast a week away

Annual TOBA MLK Leadership Breakfast a week away

Annual TOBA MLK Leadership Breakfast a week away

The Tampa Organization of Black Affairs (TOBA) will host the 40th Annual 40th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Leadership Breakfast.

The breakfast will be held at the Hilton Hotel Downtown Tampa on Jan.

20, at 6:45 a.m.

The event is sold out.
