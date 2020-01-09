Trump Says He'd Block John Bolton From Testifying 2 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:20s - Published Trump Says He'd Block John Bolton From Testifying The president told Fox News' Laura Ingraham it is a matter of national security. 0

