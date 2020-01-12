Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Prince William Told A Friend He And Prince Harry Are 'Separate Entities'

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Prince William Told A Friend He And Prince Harry Are 'Separate Entities'

Prince William Told A Friend He And Prince Harry Are 'Separate Entities'

Prince Harry announced he and Meghan Markle will “step back” as senior members of the royal family.

Prince Williams then spoke to a friend about his feelings toward Prince Harry after his announcement.

Williams told a friend: "I've put my arm around my brother all our lives and I can't do that anymore.” According to Business Insider, he told his friend that the two brothers are “separate entities.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Prince William: Harry and I are now separate entities

Prince William: Harry and I are now separate entitiesThe Duke of Cambridge has expressed his sadness over tensions with his brother before Monday’s...
WorldNews - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Buckingham Palace Calls Harry and Meghan's Departure 'Complicated' [Video]Buckingham Palace Calls Harry and Meghan's Departure 'Complicated'

Buckingham Palace Calls Harry and Meghan's Departure 'Complicated'. On Jan. 8, Buckingham Palace responded to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s surprise announcement that they were..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:17Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.