Prince William Told A Friend He And Prince Harry Are 'Separate Entities'

Prince Harry announced he and Meghan Markle will “step back” as senior members of the royal family.

Prince Williams then spoke to a friend about his feelings toward Prince Harry after his announcement.

Williams told a friend: "I've put my arm around my brother all our lives and I can't do that anymore.” According to Business Insider, he told his friend that the two brothers are “separate entities.