Julian Edelman Arrested And Charged With Misdemeanor Vandalism

Julian Edelman Arrested And Charged With Misdemeanor Vandalism

Wide receiver of the New England Patriots, Julian Edelman, got into a bit of trouble.

According to Business Insider, Edelman was arrested and accused of jumping on the hood of a parked Mercedes.

Police officers nearby Beverly Hills, California responded to a complaint and took him into custody.

The football player was charged with misdemeanor vandalism and has a court date scheduled in April.
