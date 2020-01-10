Global  

Winnipeg Jets vs. Nashville Predators - Game Highlights

Winnipeg Jets vs. Nashville Predators - Game HighlightsWatch the Game Highlights from Winnipeg Jets vs. Nashville Predators, 01/12/2020
Tweets about this

PredatorsNHLFan

Nashville Predators Predators Play Smart, Complete Game to Shutout Winnipeg Jets https://t.co/0g59hssXd3 https://t.co/R4IXQ7cz2y 20 minutes ago

ChrisDca

ChrisD.ca UPDATED: Turris Scores, Saros Gets First Shutout of Season as Predators Edge #NHLJets 1-0 https://t.co/62FaE8jftf v… https://t.co/45KNaiiYma 22 minutes ago

cappertek

CapperTek NHL Game Recap: Nashville Predators (1) vs. Winnipeg Jets (0) - 1/12/2020 - READ HERE: https://t.co/9vvTP6XbuZ 29 minutes ago

AllesHockey

Eishockey Schweiz RT @SwissHockeyNews: ✅ FINAL SCORE | NHL, Regular Season: ▪ #NSH @ #WPG 1-0 📋 NSH: Roman Josi (27:23 TOI, +/-0) with 2 SOG, 1:09 TOI on the… 50 minutes ago

RMNews2019

US Sports News Nashville Predators 1, Winnipeg Jets 0: Turris Scores, Saros Blanks Jets In Nailbiter https://t.co/IeEqQMmIrB 54 minutes ago

predators_fanly

Predators Report Nashville Predators 1, Winnipeg Jets 0: Turris Scores, Saros Blanks Jets... #Predators https://t.co/wzKVonqji2 https://t.co/kNaDTUhk28 2 hours ago

chad_minton

Chad Minton RT @PredlinesNSH: A complete 60-minute game from the #Preds today as they shutout Winnipeg and get a huge division win. @chad_minton recap… 2 hours ago

SwissHockeyNews

swisshockeynews.ch ✅ FINAL SCORE | NHL, Regular Season: ▪ #NSH @ #WPG 1-0 📋 NSH: Roman Josi (27:23 TOI, +/-0) with 2 SOG, 1:09 TOI on… https://t.co/R53u3k9YyH 2 hours ago


Chicago Blackhawks vs. Nashville Predators - Game Highlights [Video]Chicago Blackhawks vs. Nashville Predators - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from Chicago Blackhawks vs. Nashville Predators, 01/09/2020

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:39Published

Boston Bruins vs. Winnipeg Jets - Game Highlights [Video]Boston Bruins vs. Winnipeg Jets - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from Boston Bruins vs. Winnipeg Jets, 01/09/2020

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:39Published

