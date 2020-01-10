Global  

Democrats worry over favorite candidates ability to beat Trump

A woman campaigning for Elizabeth Warren said voters are worried she may not draw enough support.

According to Reuters, this reason causes fear among voters “to vote for who they like the best.” People expressed wanting to get rid of President Donald Trump as their reason for not choosing Warren.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll showed the top concern for Democrats is choosing a candidate that can win the general election.

Some worry that Warren and Sen.

Bernie Sanders are too liberal to gain enough voters.
