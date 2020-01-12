Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

No Cheap Trick: Rapper Trick Daddy Arrested For DUI, Cocaine Possession

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:37s - Published < > Embed
No Cheap Trick: Rapper Trick Daddy Arrested For DUI, Cocaine Possession

No Cheap Trick: Rapper Trick Daddy Arrested For DUI, Cocaine Possession

CNN reports rapper Trick Daddy was arrested in Florida on Saturday on a cocaine possession charge.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Trick Daddy Busted for DUI and Cocaine Possession

The hip-hop star is taken into police custody after police suspected he's driving under influence and...
AceShowbiz - Published Also reported by •Just Jaredcbs4.comSeattle TimesBillboard.comTMZ.comSOHHHipHopDX



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Rapper Trick Daddy Out On $6K Bond [Video]Rapper Trick Daddy Out On $6K Bond

He is facing cocaine and DUI charges.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:37Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.