A Decade After Haiti's Devastating Earthquake, Haitians Are Still Among The Poorest On Earth

Haiti is a country that was extremely poor even before the devastating earthquake of January 12th, 2010.

Today, Reuters reports nearly 60% of the population survives on less than $2.40 a day.

A combination of weather, geography and sub-standard construction makes Haiti particularly vulnerable to natural disasters.

The quake killed tens of thousands and left many more homeless.

Lasting just 35 seconds, its scars are still visible.
