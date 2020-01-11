Global  

Death Toll Rises As Severe Storms Sweep Across The South, Midwest

​As of Sunday afternoon, the storm system had reportedly caused at least 11 deaths.
Storms sweep southern US, Midwest as death toll rises to 11

Storms sweep southern US, Midwest as death toll rises to 11HOUSTON: Severe storms sweeping across southern portions of the US and up into the Midwest were...
WorldNews - Published

Officials: 3 dead in Alabama, bringing storm death toll to 7

BENTON, La. (AP) — The National Weather Service reports three storm-related deaths in Alabama,...
Seattle Times - Published


Newsy

Newsy Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson has declared a state of emergency to assist crews working to restore power across the… https://t.co/PJrUEoeyGN 17 minutes ago

dennisjromero

Dennis Romero Death toll rises to at least 11 from severe storm sweeping through the South https://t.co/Z6JY0mJWV0 21 minutes ago

tedhu

Ted Hu Death toll rises to at least 11 from severe storm sweeping through the South https://t.co/uD3wOnHJP1 36 minutes ago

iMaGiNeprints

○ツ° RT @FastiNews: Death toll rises to at least 11 from severe storm sweeping through the South https://t.co/TCDGwekwpt https://t.co/6nIdykygT4 42 minutes ago

CarlWillisTV

Carl Willis Storms sweep southern U.S, Midwest as death toll rises to 11 https://t.co/jNg5eNidr8 1 hour ago

Masky_Jay_Hoody

Creepypasta Slenderverse Fan RT @NBCNews: Death toll rises to at least 11 after severe storm sweeps through the South https://t.co/5s4wkrsIYl 1 hour ago

NormanNews

Norman Transcript Severe storms that swept across southern portions of the U.S. and up into the Midwest were blamed Saturday in the d… https://t.co/Lh4YiLsQFJ 1 hour ago

lw177677

Lee Wilson RT @andrewdecker593: Death toll rises to 11 including 2 first responders as millions brave severe weather threat. 😞🙏 https://t.co/nUozbYwp42 2 hours ago


Storms sweep southern US, Midwest as death toll rises to 11 [Video]Storms sweep southern US, Midwest as death toll rises to 11

Authorities blame severe storms sweeping across southern portions of the U.S. and into the Midwest for the deaths of at least 11 people, including two first responders.

23ABC News at 8 a.m. - Top Stories for January 12th [Video]23ABC News at 8 a.m. - Top Stories for January 12th

Severe weather turning deadly in the South and the Midwest. The aftermath left behind after overnight storms. Plus, an apartment fire displaces a family in Arvin. How fire officials were able to..

