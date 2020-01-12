Global  

Thousands flee Taal volcano in Philippines as ash shuts Manila airport

Thousands flee Taal volcano in Philippines as ash shuts Manila airportThousands flee Taal volcano in Philippines as ash shuts Manila airport
Thousands flee Taal volcano eruption in Philippines as ash shuts Manila airport

euronews - Published

Flights suspended, evacuations as Philippines volcano spews ash

Thousands of people have been evacuated and flights suspended after the Taal Volcano south of Manila...
The Age - Published


