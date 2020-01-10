Global  

'I'm spending all my money to get rid of Trump' -Bloomberg

'I'm spending all my money to get rid of Trump' -Bloomberg

'I'm spending all my money to get rid of Trump' -Bloomberg

U.S. presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg told Reuters he is ready to spend much of his vast fortune to oust Republican President Donald Trump from the White House in 2020, rejecting criticism from rivals for the Democratic nomination that the billionaire is trying to buy the U.S. election.

Lisa Bernhard has more.
