Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Four suspected unexploded WW2 bombs force evacuation of 14,000 in Dortmund

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 01:05s - Published < > Embed
Four suspected unexploded WW2 bombs force evacuation of 14,000 in Dortmund

Four suspected unexploded WW2 bombs force evacuation of 14,000 in Dortmund

Authorities in the German city of Dortmund moved around 14,000 people from homes and buildings due to four suspected unexploded WW2 bombs View on euronews
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Suspected WWII bombs to prompt mass evacuation in Germany’s Dortmund

Four locations identified where suspected unexploded bombs dropped by Allied forces during World War...
Hindu - Published Also reported by •euronews


Germany: Mass evacuation underway before WWII bomb defusing

BERLIN (AP) — Thousands of people had to evacuate Sunday in the western Germany city of Dortmund as...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

JenniferFearn5

Jennifer Fearn RT @euronews: Four suspected unexploded WW2 bombs force evacuation of around 14,000 in Dortmund https://t.co/c2vRMvHhi9 1 day ago

Sentinal_1

Allan Cordwell RT @cbrneworld: Four suspected unexploded WW2 bombs force evacuation of 14,000 in Dortmund https://t.co/2SBXg9Cgv6 4 days ago

pesuraj

PEng Suraj Singh Germany-WWII Four suspected unexploded WW2 bombs force evacuation of 14,000 in Dortmund https://t.co/W9GRhXxmmx https://t.co/W9GRhXxmmx 4 days ago

cbrneworld

CBRNe World Four suspected unexploded WW2 bombs force evacuation of 14,000 in Dortmund https://t.co/2SBXg9Cgv6 4 days ago

raybae689

RAY BAEZ Four suspected unexploded WW2 bombs force evacuation of 14,000 in Dortmund https://t.co/Mke15ZM15i https://t.co/WXg7vkGgBi 5 days ago

marciojmsilva

Márcio M. Silva Four suspected unexploded WW2 bombs force evacuation of 14,000 in Dortmund https://t.co/DYp2XJwJw8 https://t.co/2ps3u1jfep 5 days ago

euronews

euronews Four suspected unexploded WW2 bombs force evacuation of around 14,000 in Dortmund https://t.co/c2vRMvHhi9 5 days ago

veluchamyt1

veluchamy thirumalai RT @the_hindu: Four locations have been identified where suspected unexploded bombs dropped by Allied forces during #WorldWar II are buried… 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.