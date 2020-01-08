Global  

7 Bombs Strike Iraqi Joint Military Base Housing US Soldiers

At least four Iraqi soldiers were reportedly wounded on Sunday in the latest rocket attack on an Iraqi military base.

Business Insider reports eight rockets were launched at the Balad joint airbase, located roughly 50 miles north of Baghdad.

A statement from the Iraqi military on the injuries did not identify who was behind the attack.

The attack comes just days after two military bases in Iraq that house US forces were targeted by Iran.

Tensions between the countries have dramatically escalated following the killing of Gen.

Qassem Soleimani.

Soleimani was the high-profile head of Iran's elite Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

President Donald Trump ordered his assassination in an airstrike on January 2 at Baghdad's international airport.
