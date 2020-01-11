Light wintry mix tonight; Temps rebound slightly Monday 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 01:15s - Published Light wintry mix tonight; Temps rebound slightly Monday A winter weather advisory continues for the Kansas City until 10 p.m. Sunday. Sunshine will break through at times on Monday. Look for a high near 44 degrees.

Light wintry mix tonight; Temps rebound slightly Monday DO NOT BE SURPRISED IF YOU RUNINTO SOME OF THE LIGHTPRECIPITATION.THE BREEZES ARE VERY LIGHT.THE WIND CHILL FACTOR SHOULD BEDROPPING A BIT.STILL A COLD EVENING INTO THEOVERNIGHT.WE HEAD BACK TOMORROW MORNING AT25 DEGREES.LIBERTY, YOUR MORNING START WILLBE 25.SAINT JOE’S AT 23.OTTAWA AND OLATHE, 23 AND 25.FOR YOUR MONDAY, LIMITEDSUNSHINE.THIS TIME, I THINK THE SUNSHINEWILL BREAK THROUGH AT TIMES.42 FOR 44 FOR THE HIGHWAY.IT WILL FEEL A LOT MORECOMFORTABLE THAT HAS.-- THAT IT HAS.ON THE NINE-DAY, IT IS GOING TOBE RATHER QUIET.MONDAY AND TUESDAY, 44 IN 46.A LATE SHOWER TOMORROW NIGHT.NOTHING SIGNIFICANT ONWEDNESDAY.THE KEY FOCUS WILL BE ON FRIDAYWITH A RAIN AND SNOW MIXTURE.THAT IS GOING TO BE FALLING INWITH SOME ARCTIC AIR NEXT WEEK.OVERNIGHT LOWS, SINGLE-DIGIT.







