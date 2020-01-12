Fan Dies At M&T Bank Stadium During Ravens-Titans Game Saturday Night 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:26s - Published Fan Dies At M&T Bank Stadium During Ravens-Titans Game Saturday Night A man collapsed in the upper deck of M&T Bank Stadium during the Ravens-Titans playoff game Saturday night and died, the Ravens confirmed Sunday.

Fan dies after collapsing in Ravens' M&T Bank Stadium during playoff game Saturday A fan died Saturday after he collapsed in Baltimore's M&T Bank Stadium during the NFL playoff game,...

