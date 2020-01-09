Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau Promises To 'Pursue Justice And Accountability'

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attended the vigil for those killed in an Iraninan plane disaster.

According to Reuters, Trudeau told the crowd he would “pursue justice and accountability.” Iran admitted to mistakenly shooting down a Ukraininan airliner, killing 176 people.

Fifty-seven Canadians, most of them from Iranian descent, died in the incident.

Trudeau said: “Your entire country stands with you, tonight, tomorrow, and in all the years to come.”