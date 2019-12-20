Julian Edelman Arrested In Beverly Hills, Cited For Vandalism, Report Says 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 00:28s - Published Julian Edelman Arrested In Beverly Hills, Cited For Vandalism, Report Says New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman was arrested on Saturday night in Beverly Hills.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Andy the Butcher RT @wsvn: New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman was arrested in Beverly Hills, California, after allegedly jumping on a car and… 38 seconds ago Cody Johnson RT @AdamSchefter: Patriots’ WR Julian Edelman was arrested Saturday night in Beverly Hills and cited for misdemeanor vandalism after he all… 43 seconds ago StarchyArchie 🆘 RT @DRUDGE_REPORT: Edelman arrested in Beverly Hills... https://t.co/efIoUCHff7 1 minute ago Cameron Walker RT @SportsCenter: Patriots WR Julian Edelman was arrested Saturday in Beverly Hills, California, after he allegedly damaged a car by jumpin… 1 minute ago Bobbie Jo RT @NBCNightlyNews: New England Patriots star Julian Edelman arrested for vandalism in Beverly Hills. https://t.co/JWfVQEcE6h 3 minutes ago WSVN 7 News New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman was arrested in Beverly Hills, California, after allegedly jumpin… https://t.co/UgWQr9jtuW 3 minutes ago UBahnhof RT @SInow: Julian Edelman was reportedly arrested for allegedly jumping on the hood of a Mercedes in Beverly Hills on Saturday https://t.co… 8 minutes ago