Julian Edelman Arrested In Beverly Hills, Cited For Vandalism, Report Says

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 00:28s - Published < > Embed
New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman was arrested on Saturday night in Beverly Hills.
NFL's Julian Edelman Arrested After Jumping on Car in Beverly Hills

New England Patriots star wide receiver Julian Edelman is usually playing playoff football this time...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesUSATODAY.comTMZ.comE! Online



Andy_Bluntz

Andy the Butcher RT @wsvn: New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman was arrested in Beverly Hills, California, after allegedly jumping on a car and… 38 seconds ago

CodyJohnson0022

Cody Johnson RT @AdamSchefter: Patriots’ WR Julian Edelman was arrested Saturday night in Beverly Hills and cited for misdemeanor vandalism after he all… 43 seconds ago

StarchyArchie

StarchyArchie 🆘 RT @DRUDGE_REPORT: Edelman arrested in Beverly Hills... https://t.co/efIoUCHff7 1 minute ago

_walk_dog_

Cameron Walker RT @SportsCenter: Patriots WR Julian Edelman was arrested Saturday in Beverly Hills, California, after he allegedly damaged a car by jumpin… 1 minute ago

bj12028

Bobbie Jo RT @NBCNightlyNews: New England Patriots star Julian Edelman arrested for vandalism in Beverly Hills. https://t.co/JWfVQEcE6h 3 minutes ago

wsvn

WSVN 7 News New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman was arrested in Beverly Hills, California, after allegedly jumpin… https://t.co/UgWQr9jtuW 3 minutes ago

UBahnhof

UBahnhof RT @SInow: Julian Edelman was reportedly arrested for allegedly jumping on the hood of a Mercedes in Beverly Hills on Saturday https://t.co… 8 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Julian Edelman Arrested And Charged With Misdemeanor Vandalism [Video]Julian Edelman Arrested And Charged With Misdemeanor Vandalism

Wide receiver of the New England Patriots, Julian Edelman, got into a bit of trouble. According to Business Insider, Edelman was arrested and accused of jumping on the hood of a parked Mercedes. Police..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Julian Edelman On Patriots-Bills: 'This Is A Big-Time Game' [Video]Julian Edelman On Patriots-Bills: 'This Is A Big-Time Game'

New England receiver Julian Edelman is expecting a playoff feel to Saturday's Patriots-Bills clash at Gillette Stadium, and spoke about the team's urgency as they look to clinch their division and inch..

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:41Published

