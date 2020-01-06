Global  

Dan Levy Forgot He Was Nominated

Dan Levy Forgot He Was Nominated

Dan Levy Forgot He Was Nominated

"Schitt's Creek" is the most-nominated show at the Critics' Choice Awards, but series star and co-creator Dan Levy tells ET Canada's Keshia Chante he forgot he was nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.
'Schitt's Creek' Stars Dan Levy, Sarah Levy, Catherine O'Hara & More Step Out For Critics' Choice Awards 2020

Dan Levy suits up sharp alongside sister Sarah Levy as they arrived for the 2020 Critics' Choice...
Dan and Eugene Levy's Prank on Schitt's Creek Co-Star Annie Murphy Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

Dan Levy and Eugene Levy served as guest hosts on Friday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show and...
Dan & Eugene Levy Guest Host 'Ellen' & Get Emotional About Series Finale

Co-creators and stars of hit series, "Schitt's Creek" fill in for Ellen on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" and bring co-stars Catherine O'Hara and Annie Murphy along for the ride. The Rose family plays a..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 05:11Published

Eugene Levy Gets Emotional While Talking 'Schitt's Creek' S6

The sixth and final season of "Schitt's Creek" is making its debut in January, and while sitting down with ET Canada's Carlos Bustamante, star Eugene Levy gets emotional while reflecting about..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 03:18Published

