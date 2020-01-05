Global  

Australian Prime Minister's rating falls with bushfire crisis

Australian Prime Minister's rating falls with bushfire crisis

Australian Prime Minister's rating falls with bushfire crisis

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s approval rating dropped dramatically.

According to Reuters, it fell as bushfires ravage Australia, killing 28 people and destroying 2,000 homes.

Morrison was criticized for being slow to respond to an unprecedented crisis.

The prime minister admitted to making mistakes, saying he could have handled things “much better.” Morrison has now announced a $1.4 billion bushfire recovery fund and called out 3,00 army reservists to help.
