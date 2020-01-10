Global  

An Estimated 600 Million Animals Including 80% of Koalas Impacted by Australia's Devastating Wildfires

An Estimated 600 Million Animals Including 80% of Koalas Impacted by Australia's Devastating Wildfires

An Estimated 600 Million Animals Including 80% of Koalas Impacted by Australia's Devastating Wildfires

The widespread wildfires in Australia are having disastrous effects on Australian wildlife.

The Morris Animal Foundation, a global leader in advancing animal health, says they'll allocate $1 million dollars for scientific research grants that will fund major studies to help.
