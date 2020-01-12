Gov. Newsom Sends CA Disaster Team To Assist Earthquake-Stricken Puerto Rico 46 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 01:31s - Published Gov. Newsom Sends CA Disaster Team To Assist Earthquake-Stricken Puerto Rico A team of California disaster experts was in Puerto Rico Sunday, sent by Gov. Gavin Newsom to assist the island following a string of strong earthquakes. Devin Fehely reports. (1-12-20)

