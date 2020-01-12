Global  

Gov. Newsom Sends CA Disaster Team To Assist Earthquake-Stricken Puerto Rico

Gov. Newsom Sends CA Disaster Team To Assist Earthquake-Stricken Puerto Rico

Gov. Newsom Sends CA Disaster Team To Assist Earthquake-Stricken Puerto Rico

A team of California disaster experts was in Puerto Rico Sunday, sent by Gov.

Gavin Newsom to assist the island following a string of strong earthquakes.

Devin Fehely reports.

(1-12-20)
