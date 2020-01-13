Ride Comes to a Horrifying Halt

Occurred on December 29, 2019 / Antipolo Rizal, Philippines Info from Licensor: "Our whole family was enjoying watching all the exciting fun.

Seven of our family members decided to try the fun spider cyclone ride and sat only one seat away from the malfunctioning chair.

We heard a blast and the chair fell.

One girl passenger fell as well.

They sent the victims to the medics for first aid, but nobody was seriously injured."