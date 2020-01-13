Global  

Off-Duty Detective Amber Joy Leist Struck And Killed While Crossing Street

Detective Amber Joy Leist, a 12-year veteran of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's department assigned to the West Hollywood Station was hit around 11:05 a.m.

At the intersection of Whitsett Avenue and Riverside Drive in Los Angeles.

She was transported to a nearby hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.
