Evacuations Ordered When Plumes Of Ash Erupt From Philippines Volcano

Parts of the Philippines were evacuated Sunday after the Taal volcano on the island of Luzam spewed ash clouds into the air, stoking fears of a major eruption.

(1-12-2020)
