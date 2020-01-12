Evacuations Ordered When Plumes Of Ash Erupt From Philippines Volcano 37 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 00:47s - Published Evacuations Ordered When Plumes Of Ash Erupt From Philippines Volcano Parts of the Philippines were evacuated Sunday after the Taal volcano on the island of Luzam spewed ash clouds into the air, stoking fears of a major eruption. (1-12-2020)