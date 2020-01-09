Florida Panthers vs. Toronto Maple Leafs - Game Highlights

k ♡ RT @holtbyeet: pov: you’re the toronto maple leafs and gritty is the florida panthers https://t.co/oIfDSyCBrl 6 minutes ago

Paramount Safety Consulting Inc. Philip Dwyer.......lmao https://t.co/0KQseXRyo3 6 minutes ago

V!kToR!ou$ €(\/)○UR RT @hockeynight: Frederik Andersen gets chassed after allowing 4 goals on 12 shots https://t.co/Z3S6rpGtPS 10 minutes ago

PUCKOOLER https://t.co/holMsUp6Pm Panthers make meal of Leafs as Jonathan Huberdeau becomes Florida's all-time points leader… https://t.co/Il72tSSIU1 17 minutes ago

City of Vaughan As an official stop on the @rogers @hometownhockey_ 2019-20 Tour, the Vaughan Metropolitan Centre transformed into… https://t.co/mfeXygLHQz 19 minutes ago

Ubiquity Multimedia & Entertainment NHL: Florida’s Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and an assist, surpassing Olli Jokinen for the franchise’s career poi… https://t.co/H632e4EDsJ 20 minutes ago

Hockey Night in Canada Frederik Andersen gets chassed after allowing 4 goals on 12 shots https://t.co/Z3S6rpGtPS 24 minutes ago