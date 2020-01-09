Global  

Florida Panthers vs. Toronto Maple Leafs - Game Highlights

Video Credit: NHL - Duration: 02:41s - Published < > Embed
Florida Panthers vs. Toronto Maple Leafs - Game Highlights

Florida Panthers vs. Toronto Maple Leafs - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from Florida Panthers vs.

Toronto Maple Leafs, 01/12/2020
Huberdeau sets franchise points mark, Panthers over Leafs

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and an assist, surpassing Olli...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •FOX Sports


Panthers make meal of Leafs as Jonathan Huberdeau becomes Florida's all-time points leader

Florida's Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and an assist, surpassing Olli Jokinen for the franchise's...
CBC.ca - Published Also reported by •FOX Sports



cosmic7ctrl

k ♡ RT @holtbyeet: pov: you’re the toronto maple leafs and gritty is the florida panthers https://t.co/oIfDSyCBrl 6 minutes ago

ParamountSafe

Paramount Safety Consulting Inc. Philip Dwyer.......lmao https://t.co/0KQseXRyo3 6 minutes ago

vjseymour

V!kToR!ou$ €(\/)○UR RT @hockeynight: Frederik Andersen gets chassed after allowing 4 goals on 12 shots https://t.co/Z3S6rpGtPS 10 minutes ago

puckooler

PUCKOOLER https://t.co/holMsUp6Pm Panthers make meal of Leafs as Jonathan Huberdeau becomes Florida's all-time points leader… https://t.co/Il72tSSIU1 17 minutes ago

City_of_Vaughan

City of Vaughan As an official stop on the @rogers @hometownhockey_ 2019-20 Tour, the Vaughan Metropolitan Centre transformed into… https://t.co/mfeXygLHQz 19 minutes ago

ubiquitymme

Ubiquity Multimedia & Entertainment NHL: Florida’s Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and an assist, surpassing Olli Jokinen for the franchise’s career poi… https://t.co/H632e4EDsJ 20 minutes ago

hockeynight

Hockey Night in Canada Frederik Andersen gets chassed after allowing 4 goals on 12 shots https://t.co/Z3S6rpGtPS 24 minutes ago

NHLdotcom

NHL.com Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and an assist to pass Olli Jokinen for the most points in Panthers history in an 8-4… https://t.co/3zx27HIyE2 35 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Florida Panthers vs. Vancouver Canucks - Game Highlights [Video]Florida Panthers vs. Vancouver Canucks - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from Florida Panthers vs. Vancouver Canucks, 01/09/2020

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:37Published

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Winnipeg Jets - Game Highlights [Video]Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Winnipeg Jets - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Winnipeg Jets, 01/08/2020

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:44Published

