Carnell School Set To Reopen Monday, But Teachers Union Unsure If It's Safe 16 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:52s - Published The school's been closed for a couple of weeks because of asbestos. The school's been closed for a couple of weeks because of asbestos. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Carnell School Set To Reopen Monday, But Teachers Union Unsure If It's Safe AROUND 3:30 THIS AFTERNOON.NO WORD ON WHAT LED TO THESHOOTING, POLICE HAVE NOT MADEANY ARRESTS.PHILADELPHIA'S CARNELLELEMENTARY SCHOOL REOPENSTOMORROW NOW THAT ASBESTOSCLEANUP IS COMPLETED, BUTBREAKING TONIGHT, THE TEACHERSUNION SAYS THAT IT HAS NOT BEENASSURED THE SCHOOL IS ACTUALLYSAFE.CARNELL AND OXFORD CIRCLE HASBEEN CLOSED FOR THE PAST COUPLEOF WEEKS.DISTRICT OFFICIALS TONIGHT SAYTHEIR TESTING HAS CONFIRMED THESCHOOL IS SAFE.BUT THE UNION BELIEVES THEDISTRICT DID NOT FOLLOW PROPERTESTING PROTOCOLS.THE UNION SAYING IN A STATEMENT,QUOTING, THERE WAS A JOINTTESTING GLEAM HAS YET TO OCCUR,A MINIMUM OF 40 AIR SAMPLES MUSTTAKE PLACE.TESTING MUST BE A REPRESENTATIVESAMPLE USING TRUE BESTPRACTICES.TESTING UP TO THIS POINT HASBEEN HAPHAZARD.CARNELL MUST REMAIN CLOSED, END





You Might Like

Tweets about this