Men in Blue gear up ahead of 1st ODI match against Australia



Tweets about this Lisa Dalzell Spooner RT @FGCUDirtyBirds: FUN THURSDAY AHEAD OF US DIRTY BIRDS‼️ We're having a TAILGATE in South Village at the Sovi Green at 5:30pm before the… 3 days ago FGCU Dirty Birds FUN THURSDAY AHEAD OF US DIRTY BIRDS‼️ We're having a TAILGATE in South Village at the Sovi Green at 5:30pm before… https://t.co/oeuFku9zTY 3 days ago Riddhi Shah 🇮🇳 India is all set to play against Australia in a three-match ODI series. The first match between two team will star… https://t.co/pf6WTqMRHX 5 days ago