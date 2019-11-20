Global  

BPD Commissioner Michael Harrison Says Department Is Investigating The Violent Saturday Involving 12 Shot, 5 Fatally

BPD Commissioner Michael Harrison Says Department Is Investigating The Violent Saturday Involving 12 Shot, 5 Fatally

BPD Commissioner Michael Harrison Says Department Is Investigating The Violent Saturday Involving 12 Shot, 5 Fatally

"Just like we said last week when we made 7 arrests for people wanted for murder, and now we are making sure that they are held accountable, we are continuing to work to do that." said Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison.
SheilaJ13169593

Sheila Jones RT @jemillerwbal: BPD Commissioner Michael Harrison praising the work of homicide detectives..7 arrests since the beginning of the year. 20… 2 days ago

jemillerwbal

Jayne Miller BPD Commissioner Michael Harrison praising the work of homicide detectives..7 arrests since the beginning of the ye… https://t.co/6Fs7WyClPy 3 days ago

wbaltv11

WBAL-TV 11 Baltimore WATCH LIVE @BaltimorePolice Commissioner Michael Harrison is holding a press conference in reference to several rec… https://t.co/jwdKjC9mot 3 days ago

DawnWhiteNews

Dawn White RT @wbaltv11: .@BaltimorePolice Commissioner Michael Harrison will hold a press conference at noon in reference to several recent homicide… 3 days ago

wbaltv11

WBAL-TV 11 Baltimore .@BaltimorePolice Commissioner Michael Harrison will hold a press conference at noon in reference to several recent… https://t.co/UbzbFcMPYn 3 days ago


Man Fatally Shot In SW Baltimore Minutes After Press Conference About Crime Reduction [Video]Man Fatally Shot In SW Baltimore Minutes After Press Conference About Crime Reduction

Baltimore Mayor Jack Young and BPD Commissioner Michael Harrison spoke together in a joint press conference, looking back at 2019 and forward into 2020 on how they can reduce crime in the city. Shortly..

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 02:17Published

BPD Commissioner's New Comments On Detective Sean Suiter Case [Video]BPD Commissioner's New Comments On Detective Sean Suiter Case

BPD Commissioner Michael Harrison refused Tuesday to commit to releasing a state police review of the investigation into the death of Detective Sean Suiter.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 02:05Published

