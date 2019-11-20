BPD Commissioner Michael Harrison Says Department Is Investigating The Violent Saturday Involving 12 Shot, 5 Fatally 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 02:41s - Published BPD Commissioner Michael Harrison Says Department Is Investigating The Violent Saturday Involving 12 Shot, 5 Fatally "Just like we said last week when we made 7 arrests for people wanted for murder, and now we are making sure that they are held accountable, we are continuing to work to do that." said Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Sheila Jones RT @jemillerwbal: BPD Commissioner Michael Harrison praising the work of homicide detectives..7 arrests since the beginning of the year. 20… 2 days ago Jayne Miller BPD Commissioner Michael Harrison praising the work of homicide detectives..7 arrests since the beginning of the ye… https://t.co/6Fs7WyClPy 3 days ago WBAL-TV 11 Baltimore WATCH LIVE @BaltimorePolice Commissioner Michael Harrison is holding a press conference in reference to several rec… https://t.co/jwdKjC9mot 3 days ago Dawn White RT @wbaltv11: .@BaltimorePolice Commissioner Michael Harrison will hold a press conference at noon in reference to several recent homicide… 3 days ago WBAL-TV 11 Baltimore .@BaltimorePolice Commissioner Michael Harrison will hold a press conference at noon in reference to several recent… https://t.co/UbzbFcMPYn 3 days ago