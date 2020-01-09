Global  

Politicians Weigh President Trump’s Order to Kill Iranian Military Leader

Politicians Weigh President Trump’s Order to Kill Iranian Military Leader

Defense Secretary Mark Esper appears to be contradicting President Trump's explanation about why Iranian Gen.

Qassem Soleimani was killed.

CBS News' Nikole Killion reports.
‘He Killed My Leader And I Have To Kill Him’, Florida Man Accused Of Threatening President Trump Over Airstrike That Killed Iranian General

A Fort Lauderdale security guard who posted a live video on Facebook where he stated "he killed my...
cbs4.com - Published

As Trump lies about Iran, Seth Meyers issues warning about shirtless Obama

Iran launched missiles at two U.S. military bases early on Wednesday, in retaliation after President...
Mashable - Published


Qatari emir in Iran: 'De-escalation' the only way forward [Video]Qatari emir in Iran: 'De-escalation' the only way forward

Visit comes amid heightened tensions in the Gulf following the US killing of top Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 04:15Published

White House Press Secretary Responds To Criticism Over Not Holding Press Briefings [Video]White House Press Secretary Responds To Criticism Over Not Holding Press Briefings

Thirteen former White House press secretaries wrote a CNN opinion piece arguing for the return of daily press briefings. According to CNN, White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham responded to the..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

