|
#1 Cochran Sports Showdown: January 12, 2019 (Part 1)
|
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 10:07s - Published < > Embed
#1 Cochran Sports Showdown: January 12, 2019 (Part 1)
Watch as Andrew Fillipponi, Paul Zeise and Jason Mackey join KDKA-TV’s Rich Walsh for another round of sound on this edition of the #1 Cochran Sports Showdown!
|
|
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources
#1 Cochran Sports Showdown: January 12, 2019 (Part 4)
Watch as Andrew Fillipponi, Paul Zeise and Jason Mackey join KDKA-TV’s Rich Walsh for another round of sound on this edition of the #1 Cochran Sports Showdown!
Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 01:34Published
#1 Cochran Sports Showdown: January 12, 2019 (Part 2)
Watch as Andrew Fillipponi, Paul Zeise and Jason Mackey join KDKA-TV’s Rich Walsh for another round of sound on this edition of the #1 Cochran Sports Showdown!
Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 06:46Published
|