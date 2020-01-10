Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Kompany says Man City in 'season of opportunity'

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:49s - Published < > Embed
Kompany says Man City in 'season of opportunity'

Kompany says Man City in 'season of opportunity'

Manchester City's former captain Vincent Kompany says his former team can still impress this season.

But the Belgian acknowledged Liverpool's strong performances in the Premier League.

He said: "I wouldn't look at this as a season of anything other than opportunity still."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Kompany: Aguero is a legend [Video]Kompany: Aguero is a legend

Vincent Kompany says his former Man City team-mate Sergio Aguero is legendary after breaking new Premier League records.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:17Published

Russell Westbrook Honored in Return to Oklahoma City [Video]Russell Westbrook Honored in Return to Oklahoma City

Russell Westbrook Honored in Return to Oklahoma City. The Thunder played a tribute video for Westbrook before Thursday night's game. It was Westbrook's first game against the Thunder since joining..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:05Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.