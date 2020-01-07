Nude models are raising millions for Australia

Nude model Kaylen Ward has now become a token of protest against climate change deniers in Australia.

Recent related news from verified sources Donate $10 to Australia, Get a Nude Photo Nude models are raising money for wildfire relief in Australia with the promise of personal pictures.

NYTimes.com - Published 5 days ago



As fires ravage Australia, erotic models raise donations to save koalas 20-year-old model Kaylen Ward claims her parents stopped speaking with her, yet she will send a nude...

Jerusalem Post - Published 6 days ago



