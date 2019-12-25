Wheat Ridge man seeks help finding stolen truck loaded with welding equipment 43 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 02:00s - Published Wheat Ridge man seeks help finding stolen truck loaded with welding equipment A Wheat Ridge man reached out to Contact7 after discovering that thieves took his prized pickup truck, loaded with welding equipment .

