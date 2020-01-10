Iran plane families will get answers, says Canada PM Trudeau 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 01:37s - Published Iran plane families will get answers, says Canada PM Trudeau Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says it's been gut-wrenching to listen to stories from relatives of 57 Canadians who perished in the downing of a Ukrainian jetliner in Iran last week as he attended one of several memorials across the country on SundayView on euronews

