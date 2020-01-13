Kevin O'Leary's Hard Bargain Drives an Entrepreneur to Tears

With the other Sharks out, Kevin O'Leary is the last hope for Stephane Jean-Baptiste and Yve-Car Momperousse's beauty product company, Kreyol Essence.

Mr. Wonderful makes a very aggressive offer that would give him a lot of equity in the company, and doesn't seem to want to budge.

Soon Stephane is in tears -- find out why in this clip from season 11, episode 10 of Shark Tank.

