Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Second Bald Eagle Egg Laid in Big Bear

Second Bald Eagle Egg Laid in Big Bear

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:26s - Published < > Embed
Second Bald Eagle Egg Laid in Big Bear

Second Bald Eagle Egg Laid in Big Bear

A live feed was set up by 'Friends of the Big Bear Valley' and has been racking up the views as people anxiously awaited the second egg for this bald eagle to lay.

The first egg came earlier this week.

The chick is expected to be hatched around Valentine's Day.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Bald Eagle Lays Another Egg In Nest Near Big Bear [Video]Bald Eagle Lays Another Egg In Nest Near Big Bear

A second Bald Eagle egg was laid in a nest in Big Bear Saturday. The eagles are in the Grays Peak area of the park, which is off limits to the public as the eagles lay their eggs.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 00:24Published

First Bald Eagle Egg Of 2020 Laid In San Bernardino National Forest [Video]First Bald Eagle Egg Of 2020 Laid In San Bernardino National Forest

The female bald eagle named Jackie is expected to lay a second egg in about three days. DeMarco Morgan reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:19Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.