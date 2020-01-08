Global  

5 people, including 3 juveniles, wounded in Aurora shooting, police say

5 people, including 3 juveniles, wounded in Aurora shooting, police say

5 people, including 3 juveniles, wounded in Aurora shooting, police say

Five people, including three juveniles, were wounded in a shooting at an Aurora apartment overnight, police said.
Police: 3 juveniles, 2 adults wounded in Colorado shooting

AURORA, Colo. (AP) — Three juveniles and two adults were shot and wounded at an apartment complex...
Seattle Times - Published


