Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

49ers And Packers Face Off In NFC Championship With Super Bowl On The Line

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:17s - Published < > Embed
49ers And Packers Face Off In NFC Championship With Super Bowl On The Line

49ers And Packers Face Off In NFC Championship With Super Bowl On The Line

San Francisco 49ers fans are saying, "Bring on the Packers!" ahead of next Sunday's NFC Championship game on their home field.

Betty Yu reports.

(1-12-2020)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

The Packers Offer $12 An Hour To Shovel Snow Prior To Playoffs [Video]The Packers Offer $12 An Hour To Shovel Snow Prior To Playoffs

A snowstorm is expected to hit Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Saturday. This storm may be dumping 8-10 inches of snow on the city, reports Business Insider. Due to this, the Green Bay Packers have put out a..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:34Published

Sylvester Stallone and Chris Rock to appear in Facebook Super Bowl ad [Video]Sylvester Stallone and Chris Rock to appear in Facebook Super Bowl ad

It is the first time Facebook will air a commercial during the championship game.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:12Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.