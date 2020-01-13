Global  

Philippines' Taal volcano sends huge cloud of ash into the sky

An ash cloud from Taal Volcano in the Philippines stretches skywards on January 12 at around 4pm local time.

The volcano spewed thick plumes of ash in the sky forcing more than 8,000 people to be evacuated.

Taal is in the Batangas province, around 100km from the centre of Metro Manila, but even there residents felt the effects of falling ash.

Clouds of ash in the immediate epicentre stretched 1km into the sky.

Authorities raised the alert level, warning that a ‘hazardous eruption’ was possible within weeks.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology warned residents living nearby of a possible ‘volcanic tsunami’.

Flights were suspended at Manila's international airport because of the volcanic ash.
