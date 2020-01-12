Footage shows moment Philippines volcano erupts

Lava has begun spewing from a volcano in the Philippines as authorities warn of “an imminent hazardous eruption”.

The Taal volcano began to erupt in the early hours of Monday and followed clouds of ash and steam at the site, south of Manila, on Sunday.

Authorities scrambled to evacuate villagers from an island in the middle of a lake, where the volcano lies, and tens of thousands more from nearby coastal towns, officials said.