Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Footage shows moment Philippines volcano erupts

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:00s - Published < > Embed
Footage shows moment Philippines volcano erupts

Footage shows moment Philippines volcano erupts

Lava has begun spewing from a volcano in the Philippines as authorities warn of “an imminent hazardous eruption”.

The Taal volcano began to erupt in the early hours of Monday and followed clouds of ash and steam at the site, south of Manila, on Sunday.

Authorities scrambled to evacuate villagers from an island in the middle of a lake, where the volcano lies, and tens of thousands more from nearby coastal towns, officials said.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Philippines Taal volcano: Timelapse video shows lightning pierce ash [Video]Philippines Taal volcano: Timelapse video shows lightning pierce ash

Stunning timelapse footage shows lightning bolts piercing a thick plume of ash spewing from the Taal Volcano in the Philippines. The volcano began rumbling - causing terrifying tremors for those..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:34Published

Timelapse clip shows Taal Volcano spewing ash in Philippines [Video]Timelapse clip shows Taal Volcano spewing ash in Philippines

A volcano south of the Philippine capital Manila spewed a giant plume of ash on Sunday prompting authorities to raise the alert level and order the evacuation of about 8,000 residents.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:44Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.