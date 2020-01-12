Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Colombia foils plot to kill former FARC leader

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:19s - Published < > Embed
Colombia foils plot to kill former FARC leader

Colombia foils plot to kill former FARC leader

Police in Colombia say they have thwarted an assassination attempt on the former leader of the FARC rebel group.

Acting on a tip, they killed two suspects plotting an attack on Rodrigo Londono, better known as Timochenko.

Eve Johnson reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Colombia thwarts bid to kill ex-FARC rebel leader Timochenko

The potential assailants received military instruction from two former FARC commanders, according to...
Deutsche Welle - Published

Colombia says police foil attempt to assassinate FARC leader Timochenko

Colombian police thwarted an assassination attempt against Rodrigo Londono, former commander of the...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.