Harry to meet Queen, Charles and William for crisis talks

Harry to meet Queen, Charles and William for crisis talks

Harry to meet Queen, Charles and William for crisis talks

The Duke of Sussex will come face to face with the Queen later as senior royals race to thrash out plans for Harry and Meghan’s future.

The historic meeting at the Queen’s private Sandringham estate will be the first time Harry has met with his grandmother, the Prince of Wales and Duke of Cambridge since the issue engulfed the royal family this week, making headlines around the world.
