Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Indonesian traveler records moment Taal volcano starts to erupt

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:00s - Published < > Embed
Indonesian traveler records moment Taal volcano starts to erupt

Indonesian traveler records moment Taal volcano starts to erupt

The video shows the moment when Taal Volcano started to erupt on Sunday, 12 January 2020, afternoon.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Indonesian traveler records moment Taal volcano starts to erupt

The video shows the moment when Taal Volcano started to erupt on Sunday, 12 January 2020, afternoon.

Taal is the second most active volcano in Philippines located in the middle of Taal Lake, south of the capital Manila.

The video was recorded by Indonesian traveller Inayah Hidayati who visited Alabang, an hour and a half from the Taal caldera.

"When Taal erupted, many tourist were still in the lake.

Local people then gathered at the shore to watch as an eruption is not an everyday phenomenon" Inayah said.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

speedywomen

Ivy Bell RT @ekysantiago23: [READY FOR LICENCE] .. Indonesian traveler records the moment when Taal volcano starts to erupt https://t.co/l1XTNygnbf 17 hours ago

ekysantiago23

Yermia Riezky [READY FOR LICENCE] .. Indonesian traveler records the moment when Taal volcano starts to erupt https://t.co/l1XTNygnbf 17 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.