Indonesian traveler records moment Taal volcano starts to erupt

The video shows the moment when Taal Volcano started to erupt on Sunday, 12 January 2020, afternoon.

Taal is the second most active volcano in Philippines located in the middle of Taal Lake, south of the capital Manila.

The video was recorded by Indonesian traveller Inayah Hidayati who visited Alabang, an hour and a half from the Taal caldera.

"When Taal erupted, many tourist were still in the lake.

Local people then gathered at the shore to watch as an eruption is not an everyday phenomenon" Inayah said.