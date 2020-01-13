Lightning storm engulfed within Taal's volcanic clouds in the Philippines

Incredible timelapse footage shows the moment a lightning storm was engulfed in the volcanic clouds given off by the Taal volcano in the Philippines yesterday (January 12).

Footage shows the scale of the clouds produced by the volcano followed by a close-up shot of the lightning storm within the clouds.

The filmer said: "I time-lapsed this video when my father asked me to film it.

"I quickly grabbed my camera and tripod and filmed the eruption."