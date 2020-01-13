Global  

Lightning storm engulfed within Taal's volcanic clouds in the Philippines

Incredible timelapse footage shows the moment a lightning storm was engulfed in the volcanic clouds given off by the Taal volcano in the Philippines yesterday (January 12).
Footage shows the scale of the clouds produced by the volcano followed by a close-up shot of the lightning storm within the clouds.

The filmer said: "I time-lapsed this video when my father asked me to film it.

"I quickly grabbed my camera and tripod and filmed the eruption."




Recent related videos from verified sources

Volcanic ash covers cars in the Philippines after Taal volcano erupts [Video]Volcanic ash covers cars in the Philippines after Taal volcano erupts

Residents cleaned volcanic ash from their cars after the Taal Volcano began erupting in the Philippines on January 12. The volcano spewed thick plumes of ash in the sky forcing more than 8.000..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:18Published

Philippines' Taal volcano sends huge cloud of ash into the sky [Video]Philippines' Taal volcano sends huge cloud of ash into the sky

An ash cloud from Taal Volcano in the Philippines stretches skywards on January 12 at around 4pm local time. The volcano spewed thick plumes of ash in the sky forcing more than 8,000 people to be..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:33Published

