New Jersey Devils end Tampa Bay Lightning's team record tying 10-game win streak

The New Jersey Devils are starting to play their best hockey of the season and it cost the Tampa Bay Lightning their franchise-record tying 10-game winning streak.

The improved play wasn’t enough to save the job of Devils general manager Ray Shero.

Louis Domingue stopped 26 shots against his former team as the Devils handed the Lightning their first loss since Dec.

21 with a 3-1 victory Sunday night.