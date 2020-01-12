Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

World's media gather outside Sandringham estate ahead of crisis talks

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:33s - Published < > Embed
World's media gather outside Sandringham estate ahead of crisis talks

World's media gather outside Sandringham estate ahead of crisis talks

The Duke of Sussex will come face to face with the Queen later as senior royals race to thrash out plans for Harry and Meghan’s future.

Meghan is with their baby son Archie in Canada, but a royal source said it is likely she will join the crisis talks by phone.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Harry to meet Queen, Charles and William for crisis talks [Video]Harry to meet Queen, Charles and William for crisis talks

The Duke of Sussex will come face to face with the Queen later as senior royals race to thrash out plans for Harry and Meghan’s future. The historic meeting at the Queen’s private Sandringham..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:57Published

The Queen arrives for church ahead of royal crisis talks [Video]The Queen arrives for church ahead of royal crisis talks

The Queen arrives to attend a morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk, the day before she hosts crisis talks with the Prince of Wales and the Dukes of Cambridge and..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:42Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.